Ken Starr Resigns as Baylor Chancellor

    Baylor University chancellor Ken Starr will resign "as a matter of conscience," ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon. Starr was "reassigned" from "president and chancellor" to "chancellor and professor" just last week, amid sexual-assault scandals plaguing the school. An independent investigation into Starr's administration found that, under his leadership, officials rarely investigated rape complaints against athletes, outwardly protected its football program from such allegations, and even retaliated against an accuser.

