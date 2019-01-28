Kendall Jenner, Other Models to Testify in Court Over Fyre Festival

CHEAT SHEET
Models and social media influencers are reportedly being required to testify in court about the disastrous Fyre Festival. According to the New York Post, Kendall Jenner and the IMG Models agency were both subpoenaed—meaning at least five celebrities who hyped up the event will be forced to answer questions about organizer Billy McFarland's spending ahead of the festival. Models Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Elsa Hosk, who appeared in a 2017 promotional video for the event, are reportedly represented by IMG. The subpoena for Jenner, who is accused of receiving $250,000 for an Instagram post about the festival, reportedly requires her to appear in court. The subpoenas are reportedly linked to a probe into the whereabouts of the $26 million McFarland spent on the festival, which turned out to be an organizational disaster lacking proper food, accommodations, and security for the guests. McFarland pleaded guilty to fraud charges last year and was sentenced to six years in prison.