Kendall Jenner Agrees to Pay Settlement in Fyre Festival Lawsuit
Kendall Jenner has reached a $90,000 settlement in a lawsuit that accused the model of “intentionally” misinforming the public by promoting the fraudulent Fyre Festival on social media. Jenner was reportedly paid $275,000 by the festival’s organizers in 2017 for a single post endorsing the music event, which promised luxury accommodations and “the best in food, art, music and adventure” in the Bahamas for tickets that cost up to $100,000. The botched festival’s founder Billy McFarland is serving a six-year prison sentence for wire fraud. Jenner is among several celebs—including Emily Ratajkowski, Migos and Pusha T—who were hit with lawsuits for promoting the event, which allegedly helped the organizers defraud over 100 investors out of $27.4 million.
The lawsuit alleged Jenner contributed to the fraudulent scheme by writing in a tweet: “So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D. Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival.” She claimed her brother-in-law, Kanye West, would be performing but he hadn’t actually been booked.