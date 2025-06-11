Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As someone who would gladly let Dolly Parton narrate my entire life, the news of her latest Kendra Scott collab is just what I need to kick off my summer style direction. Inspired by “I Will Always Love You”—one of Dolly’s most legendary ballads—this jewelry collection is everything: heartfelt, sparkly, and filled with little personal touches that feel like Dolly handpicked each piece just for you. This launch is the second drop in Parton and Scott’s ongoing partnership, uniting Parton’s country glam with Scott’s signature statement style.

This limited-edition collection serves up 10 styles with prices ranging from $70 to $198. Each design draws on Parton’s personal symbols: hearts, butterflies, and floral motifs, mixing sweetness with deeper meaning. After all, jewelry can be so much more than adornment; it’s about telling a story. And with this collection, every piece invites you to find your own, celebrating love, transformation, and that signature Dolly-style realness we all adore. ADVERTISEMENT

Kendra Scott.

“Every piece in this collection is a reminder to lead with love, authenticity, and shine your light in the world, just like Dolly has always done. Inspired by one of her most iconic songs, you’ll find heart and butterfly motifs throughout this collection, representing everything Dolly stands for,” Kendra Scott said in a press release. “Dolly is a true icon that means so much to so many of us, and I am thrilled to pay homage to her hit song in this special way.”

Plus, this collection has a bigger purpose: Proceeds from this collab support Parton’s Imagination Library and the Kendra Scott Foundation’s Yellow Library—two programs spreading books, joy, and literacy to kids across the country. Basically, when you buy a necklace, you’re also helping a child fall in love with reading. Dolly would 100 percent approve.

Keep reading to see some of our favorites from the new Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott collection, then get to shopping!

Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott Vintage Gold Locket This vintage-style locket isn’t about goodbyes, it’s about keeping what you love close to your heart (literally). Engraved with the iconic lyrics and finished with a perfectly aged patina, the vintage gold locket opens to reveal space for a tiny photo, whether it’s your sweetheart, your mama, or (let’s be honest) your beloved fur bébé. See At Kendra Scott $ 98

Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott Elle Butterfly Gold Statement Earrings These statement earrings bring Dolly’s signature butterflies to life. Set in 14k yellow gold over brass with light pink iridescent abalone, they’ll add just the right amount of ethereal shimmer to your look. See At Kendra Scott $ 150

Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott Ari Heart Gold Butterfly Charm Necklace Inspired by the music, creativity, and fashion that fuel Dolly herself, this vintage-inspired charm necklace features a mix of butterfly charms, ivory mother-of-pearl, and sparkling pink and blue drusy crystal. It’s the perfect statement piece whether you’re headed to brunch or the Grand Ole Opry! See At Kendra Scott $ 125

Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott Vintage Gold Statement Chain Bracelet If you’re in the market for some new wrist candy, this vintage gold brass bracelet has three of Dolly’s favorite things: a butterfly for creativity, a heart for love, and a guitar pick for her legendary music. The chunky Dira-shaped chain links give it a little edge, while the charm details bring in all the signature Dolly flair. See At Kendra Scott $ 150

Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott Elisa Butterfly Gold Short Pendant Necklace A little Dolly sparkle, made for everyday wear. This version of Kendra Scott’s bestselling Elisa pendant gets a sweet update with Dolly’s signature butterfly and soft pink iridescent abalone. Delicate but full of charm, it’s perfect for layering or wearing solo when you want just a hint of shine. See At Kendra Scott $ 98

