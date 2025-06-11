Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As someone who would gladly let Dolly Parton narrate my entire life, the news of her latest Kendra Scott collab is just what I need to kick off my summer style direction. Inspired by “I Will Always Love You”—one of Dolly’s most legendary ballads—this jewelry collection is everything: heartfelt, sparkly, and filled with little personal touches that feel like Dolly handpicked each piece just for you. This launch is the second drop in Parton and Scott’s ongoing partnership, uniting Parton’s country glam with Scott’s signature statement style.
This limited-edition collection serves up 10 styles with prices ranging from $70 to $198. Each design draws on Parton’s personal symbols: hearts, butterflies, and floral motifs, mixing sweetness with deeper meaning. After all, jewelry can be so much more than adornment; it’s about telling a story. And with this collection, every piece invites you to find your own, celebrating love, transformation, and that signature Dolly-style realness we all adore.
“Every piece in this collection is a reminder to lead with love, authenticity, and shine your light in the world, just like Dolly has always done. Inspired by one of her most iconic songs, you’ll find heart and butterfly motifs throughout this collection, representing everything Dolly stands for,” Kendra Scott said in a press release. “Dolly is a true icon that means so much to so many of us, and I am thrilled to pay homage to her hit song in this special way.”
Plus, this collection has a bigger purpose: Proceeds from this collab support Parton’s Imagination Library and the Kendra Scott Foundation’s Yellow Library—two programs spreading books, joy, and literacy to kids across the country. Basically, when you buy a necklace, you’re also helping a child fall in love with reading. Dolly would 100 percent approve.
Keep reading to see some of our favorites from the new Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott collection, then get to shopping!