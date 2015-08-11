Kendrick Lamar to Be on 1st Colbert Show

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wrap
New Late Show host Stephen Colbert revealed Monday that Kendrick Lamar will appear as his first musical guest. Colbert made the announcement at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, noting he liked that Lamar had also been his final musical guest on The Colbert Report. The new host had already announced that George Clooney will be his first non-musical guest. Colbert also added he’s very interesting in talking about Donald Trump. “Every night before I go to bed, I light a candle and pray that he stays in the race and I also pray that no one puts that candle anywhere near his hair,” the new host quipped. The first show is slated to air Sept. 8.