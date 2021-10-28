Boy Killed in Houston House of Horrors Was Autistic, Family Says

The 8-year-old boy killed in the Houston house of horrors, where his brothers were abandoned with his decaying corpse, was autistic and mostly non-verbal, relatives said. The family members said they had no idea that Gloria Williams apparently left her four sons to fend for themselves after her boyfriend allegedly beat to death little Kendrick. They told Click2Houston that Williams’ did not have custody of her two daughters: one lived with her grandmother and the other was kicked out of the house after trying to defend Kendrick against the boyfriend, Brian Coulter. The relatives say they thought Child Protective Services was going to take the other four. “They may never get over this,” said Melody Robinson, the grandmother of one of the boys.
