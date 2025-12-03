Kennedy Center Boss Loses It After Embarrassing Figures Revealed

Donald Trump loyalist Ric Grenell erupted on X in a blistering meltdown after a fired Kennedy Center staffer confirmed plunging sales and exposed embarrassing figures tied to his leadership.

Grenell, the former diplomat whom President Trump installed this year to run the Kennedy Center, unleashed on X after the New York Times’ sports department, The Athletic detailed steep declines in ticket sales and subscriptions under his tenure. In his unhinged online tirade, Grenell attacked the outlet, its reporters, and the former Kennedy Center official quoted in the piece.

President Donald Trump controversially spearheaded a MAGA takeover at the Kennedy Center. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Athletic’s reporting documented turmoil at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the iconic Washington venue where the president unleashed a MAGA takeover earlier this year. Trump removed 19 members of the historically bipartisan board in February, installed himself as chairman, fired longtime president Deborah Rutter, and appointed Grenell in her place.

The reporting cited former dance director Jane Raleigh—whom Grenell dismissed in August—claiming that ticket sales had dipped and that subscription return rates were “down about 50% over where they should have been.”

Grenell responded on X, calling NYT sports reporters “woke bloggers” who “push far left propaganda.” He claimed they were “really mad that FIFA is paying the Kennedy Center more than $7 million” to host Friday’s 2026 World Cup draw. According to a leaked contract reported by The Athletic, the Center granted FIFA exclusive use of its Concert Hall and other spaces for a $0 rental fee; Kennedy Center spokeswoman Roma Daravi said the deal included a $2.4 million donation and “sponsorship opportunities” valued at $5 million.

Grenell dismissed Raleigh as a “failed dance programmer” who “traveled the world watching other dance programs” and “expected her salary and travel expenses to still be paid by someone.” He said she was fired “for being unable to lead with fiscal responsibility.” Raleigh told The Athletic that sales plunged under the new leadership imposed by Trump’s takeover.

Trump installed Grenell as President of The Kennedy Center Board of Trustees. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Grenell went on to accuse the publication’s reporters of being “far left” radicals who did not understand “basic budgeting and finance,” arguing that arts institutions nationwide were in crisis and should “follow the lead of the changes we have made.” He claimed the Kennedy Center had raised $120 million in nine months with “just 16 people” in its development department. He also claimed he saved $4 million in staff salaries in a single department by firing 78 people.

The Athletic reported that the MAGA takeover has “horrified many in the arts community.” Some artists withdrew from shows in protests, and some regular attendees steered clear. “It’s tragic,” one longtime guest told the publication.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Kennedy Center for comment.

Meanwhile, the World Cup draw will include a newly created FIFA “peace prize,” which some have called the sport’s version of the Nobel Peace Prize.

FIFA has not said whether Trump will receive the inaugural FIFA prize. In a statement, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it would go to “individuals who help unite people in peace through unwavering commitment and special actions.”

“In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognise the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace,” said Infantino. “Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, this prize will recognize the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations.”