Politics

New MAGA Kennedy Center Season Features Drag Shows

MAKING ART GREAT AGAIN

Despite President Trump announcing a ban on performers in drag, the theater will stage productions that feature men dressed as women.

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini
President Donald Trump speaks while hosting members of the board of the Kennedy Center in the State Dining Room at the White House on May 19.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Kennedy Center has announced its upcoming season lineup. For a theater that has supposedly banned performers wearing drag, its shows include an awful lot of men dressed as women.

When President Donald Trump purged the Kennedy Center’s bipartisan board of directors in February and took over as chairman of the new board, he announced an immediate ban on events featuring performers in drag.

Trump’s First Words at Kennedy Center Dinner Were a Diss‘NOT SO GOOD’
Julia Ornedo
U.S. President Donald Trump looks down from the Presidential Box in the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as he participates in a guided tour and leads a board meeting on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.

“Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP,” he wrote in a Truth Social post announcing a return to a “Golden Age in Arts and Culture” for the storied theater.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president is reportedly a long-time fan of “non-woke” musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber, particularly The Phantom of the Opera and Cats.

Performers on stage at the re-opening night curtain call of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" on Broadway at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 24, 2021 in New York City.
The “Moulin Rouge!” character Baby Doll, played here on Broadway by Jeigh Madjus (center), is a drag queen. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

And yet the 2025-26 season announced Monday will include Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Monty Python’s Spamalot, all of which typically feature performers in drag, The New York Times reported.

The entire plot of Mrs. Doubtfire revolves around a man dressing as an elderly woman in order to pose as a nanny and spend time with his children after he and his wife divorce. Spamalot pokes fun at the medieval practice of male actors playing female parts with a number of drag bits.

And then there are the queens.

In Chicago, a character named Mary Sunshine is typically a male soprano in drag whose wig is dramatically removed to emphasize a character’s assertion that things are “not always as they appear to be.”

Gabriel Vick of Mrs Doubtfire attends The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals red carpet at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, in January.
Gabriel Vick in the title role of “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which revolves around a divorced man pretending to be an elderly woman so he can spend more time with his kids. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for the National Lottery

And Moulin Rouge! features a literal drag queen named Baby Doll who is one of the courtesans performing alongside Satine at the Moulin Rouge cabaret.

Spamalot and Moulin Rouge! continue the theater’s previously standard practice of featuring unionized casts, while Chicago and Mrs. Doubtfire are non-unionized national tours, which tend to both pay less and cost less to present, the Times reported.

The Kennedy Center has been mired in chaos since Trump took over and vowed to make the theater of all places “non-woke.” In response to the president’s ideological demands, several famous artists have refused to perform there.

Actors Freddy Ortega, Adrián Uribe, Susana Zabaleta, Omar Chaparro, Adal Ramones; Ricardo Margaleff, Germán Ortega, Ricardo Fastlich and Faisy onstage at "Spamalot" at Centro Cultural Teatro 1 on February 5, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
In “Spamalot,” the damsel in distress (bottom left) turns out to be a man in drag. Medios y Media/Getty Images

The musical Hamilton canceled a planned run there, while the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater—which is typically an annual fixture—won’t take part in this year’s ballet season.

The actor Robert De Niro, a 2009 Kennedy Center Honor recipient, ripped into the changes last week during his acceptance speech for the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or lifetime achievement award.

“America’s philistine president has had himself appointed head of one of our premier cultural institutions,” De Niro said. “He has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities and education.”

Robert De Niro receives an Honorary Palme d'Or Award next to Leonardo DiCaprio and Master of Ceremony Laurent Lafitte
Robert De Niro blasted President Trump in his acceptance speech for an Honorary Palme d'Or Award. Leonardo DiCaprio and Master of Ceremony Laurent Lafitte watched from the stage. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

During his speech, the nine-time Academy Award nominee and two-time winner added, “The arts are democratic. Art is inclusive. It brings people together, like tonight. Art looks for truth. Art embraces diversity. And that’s why art is a threat. That’s why we are a threat to autocrats and fascists.”

Trump’s First Words at Kennedy Center Dinner Were a Diss‘NOT SO GOOD’
Julia Ornedo
U.S. President Donald Trump looks down from the Presidential Box in the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as he participates in a guided tour and leads a board meeting on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Last month, the Kennedy Center quietly canceled several Pride Month events that were scheduled for June. At a dinner for the Kennedy Center board on Monday, Trump boasted that the arts institution had balanced its budget, eliminated DEI initiatives, and “brought back family-friendly programming that will attract large audiences once again.”

Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump World Is Slamming the Door on Elon Musk: ‘People Hate Him’
Janna Brancolini
MediaBiden’s Granddaughter Tears Into ‘Irresponsible’ Jake Tapper
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsTrump Bails Out of Ukraine Peace Talks and Dumps Job on Pope
Sarah Ewall-Wice
PoliticsPope Leo Snubs JD Vance After Inaugural Mass
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsTrump Demands ‘Major’ Investigation Into Beyoncé and Springsteen Appearances in Late-Night Rant
Janna Brancolini