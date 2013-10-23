Kennedy Cousin Granted New Trial

CHEAT SHEET
Here's a Kennedy who's been out of the news for a while. A Connecticut judge awarded the nephew of Robert F. Kennedy's widow a new trial after he was sentenced to 20 years to life for the murder of a childhood neighbor. Michael Skakel has been imprisoned since 2002 for murdering 15-year-old Martha Moxley with a golf club in 1975. The judge ruled Skakel's past representation "ineffective," and argued that the councel failed in multiple areas, which were "fatal to a constitutionally adequate defense."