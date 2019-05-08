Kennedy Family Members Hit Out at RFK Jr. Over His Anti-Vaxx Conspiracy Theories

The most famous family in American political history is at war over anti-vaxxing. Three Kennedys have co-authored a piece for Politico that hits out at Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who they say is leading a “misinformation campaign that’s having heartbreaking—and deadly—consequences.” RFK Jr.—the son of the assassinated Virginia senator and former attorney general—is one of the country’s most prominent anti-vaccine activists and has previously called the inoculations “a holocaust” and accused drug makers, the government, and the press of being in cahoots to hide danger from the public. In their article, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and Maeve Kennedy McKean write: “We love Bobby. He is one of the great champions of the environment ... However, on vaccines he is wrong.” They went on: “[RFK Jr.] is part of this campaign to attack the institutions committed to reducing the tragedy of preventable infectious diseases. He has helped to spread dangerous misinformation over social media and is complicit in sowing distrust of the science behind vaccines.”