Kennesaw State Women’s Basketball Star Kamiyah Street Charged With Murder

Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The star point guard for Kennesaw State University’s women’s basketball team is under arrest—charged with murder and armed robbery in connection with the “targeted shooting” of a man in July. Georgia police released no information about the evidence allegedly tying Kamiyah Street, a junior, to the death of Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne, 21, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Street, who has been averaging 21 points and five rebounds a game this season, was suspended from the team, which declined to comment further.