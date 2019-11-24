CHEAT SHEET
    COLLARED

    Kennesaw State Women’s Basketball Star Kamiyah Street Charged With Murder

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Fulton County Sheriff

    The star point guard for Kennesaw State University’s women’s basketball team is under arrest—charged with murder and armed robbery in connection with the “targeted shooting” of a man in July. Georgia police released no information about the evidence allegedly tying Kamiyah Street, a junior, to the death of Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne, 21, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Street, who has been averaging 21 points and five rebounds a game this season, was suspended from the team, which declined to comment further.

