Nicki Minaj’s Husband Pleads Guilty for Failing to Register as Sex Offender
POUND THE ALARM
Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, pleaded guilty on Thursday for failing to register as a sex offender in California, according to People magazine. The 43-year-old, also known as “Zoo,” faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release when he’s sentenced on January 24, 2022.
In 1995, Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. He spent four years in prison, a few months shy of the 54 months he initially faced. In late 2019, one month after he and Minaj wed, the Beverly Hills Police Department discovered that Petty was only registered as a sex offender in New York, despite residing in California at the time. When indicted in March 2020, Petty originally pleaded not guilty and posted $100,000 bail, according to reports by TMZ. Now, 18 months later, Petty has reversed course by pleading guilty for his failure to register. In New York, he is considered a “level two registered offender,” meaning he is regarded as having a “moderate risk of repeat offense(s).”