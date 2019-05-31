Kenny Rogers Hospitalized for Dehydration

Country Music Hall of Fame star Kenny Rogers was hospitalized in Georgia for dehydration and said he would stay there for physical therapy to “get his strength back” before going home, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account. The 80-year-old singer and songwriter said “he plans on sticking around through the years to come,” and that he “appreciates the concern and well wishes from fans.” The Texas native cancelled part of his 2018 tour over health “challenges.”