Prosecutors Demand List of Rittenhouse Defense Fund Donors
‘OBJECTIVELY BIASED’
Kenosha prosecutors want to make it so anyone who financially supported Kyle Rittenhouse, either by donating to his family or buying his merchandise, be removed from the jury pool in his trial. Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged with killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum as well as injuring Gaige Grosskreutz at a protest last summer following the murder of George Floyd. His trial is scheduled to start in November. said Kenosha County assistant district attorney Thomas Binger asked for a list of donors, writing, “Anyone who has donated money to the defendant’s legal defense funds or purchased from his family’s website…is objectively biased and should be stricken for cause from serving on the jury in this case.” Court records show that Rittenhouse’s lawyer, Mark Richards, declined Binger’s request to provide the names of those who donated to the Rittenhouse family. “That is what [voir dire] is for,” wrote Richards in an email to Binger. “Are you going to provide us list [sic] of all law enforcement members & families in Kenosha county. Information will not be forthcoming from this end.”