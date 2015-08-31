Kentucky Clerk ‘Under God’s Authority’ Refuses to Wed Gays

Read it at Courier-Journal
The Kentucky county clerk whose request to deny issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples was denied by the Supreme Court on Monday has continued to refuse same-sex couples “under God’s authority.” When Kim Davis came out to waiting couples Tuesday, she was asked “under whose authority” she was denying them licenses. “Under God’s authority,” she said. Attorneys have alread filed a motion to find her guilty of contempt of court, after the high court ruled against the Rowan County Clerk in her appeal to refuse issuing same-sex marriage licenses based on her Christian convictions.