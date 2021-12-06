Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit Drops Dead After Workout

CHEAT SHEET
Medina Spirit, the colt who won the Kentucky Derby and then tested positive for a banned drug, died after a workout Monday at the Santa Anita, California, racetrack. Thoroughbred Daily News reported that the cause was an apparent heart attack. “It was quick and he didn’t suffer,” Amr Zedan said. “It’s unfortunate. In a moment like this there is not much that we can do. All I can say is that he gave us the ride of our lives and brought everyone together.” After the positive test, Medina Spirit was banned from the Belmont Stakes and trainer Bob Baffert was banned from Churchill Downs for two years.