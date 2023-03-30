Multiple Deaths Feared After 2 Army Black Hawks Crash

Several people were on board two U.S. Army helicopters that went down in Kentucky on Wednesday night, Fort Campbell said in a statement.

Two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flown by the 101st Airborne Division were taking part in what was described as a “routine training mission” when they crashed in Trigg County at around 10 p.m., the statement read.

“The status of the crew members are unknown at this time,” it continued. “The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.” It did not say how many people were on board the helicopters.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a separate comment on his Twitter account late Wednesday. “We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected.” Kentucky State Police and the state’s Division of Emergency Management were responding to the incident, Beshear added. “We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected.”

Unconfirmed reports suggest several fatalities may have occurred. WKDZ radio in Cadiz, Kentucky, reports that a U.S. Army soldier at the scene said there were “multiple deaths” and that Trigg County Coroner John Mark Vinson had been called to the crash site.

The outlet also reported that a witness living half a mile from the crash site heard a “pop” and “two booms,” while others at the scene said several military helicopters had been flying over the area in recent nights.

Fort Campbell, one of the biggest Army bases in the U.S., is described as a “major maneuver installation” by the Department of Defense. The installation, positioned on the Kentucky-Tennessee border, has a population of over 27,000 personnel.

The aircraft involved in the crashes are variants of the Black Hawk helicopter, according to the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center (USAASC), which describes the chopper as the Army’s “utility tactical transport helicopter.

Last month, a Black Hawk helicopter operated by the Tennessee National Guard crashed near Huntsville, Alabama. Two people were killed in the accident, which also took place during a training flight, Alabama authorities said.

In 2018, two U.S. soldiers died when their Apache helicopter crashed in a training area of Fort Campbell.