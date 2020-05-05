CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Kentucky Medic Kicked Off Board for Outrageous Quarantine Arrest Comment

    ‘DEADLY FORCE’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services

    A Kentucky paramedic has been kicked off the Board of Emergency Medical Services for writing on Facebook that he wished a woman arrested for breaking quarantine had used “deadly force” against law enforcement. Robbie Smither was reacting to the case of Kendra Burnett, who tested positive for COVID-19 but refused to self-isolate and went to a Kroger store. “This is tyranny,” Smither wrote in his post last week. “I wish this lady would have used deadly force against these tyrants and then a jury nullify the case.” Smither later claimed in an interview that “this is not a matter of anti-law enforcement” and he was just sticking up for people’s “personal liberties.” According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Gov. Andy Beshear said he took Smither off the board because he “publicly promoted violent action against law enforcement.”

    Read it at Lexington Herald-Leader