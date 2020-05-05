Kentucky Medic Kicked Off Board for Outrageous Quarantine Arrest Comment
A Kentucky paramedic has been kicked off the Board of Emergency Medical Services for writing on Facebook that he wished a woman arrested for breaking quarantine had used “deadly force” against law enforcement. Robbie Smither was reacting to the case of Kendra Burnett, who tested positive for COVID-19 but refused to self-isolate and went to a Kroger store. “This is tyranny,” Smither wrote in his post last week. “I wish this lady would have used deadly force against these tyrants and then a jury nullify the case.” Smither later claimed in an interview that “this is not a matter of anti-law enforcement” and he was just sticking up for people’s “personal liberties.” According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Gov. Andy Beshear said he took Smither off the board because he “publicly promoted violent action against law enforcement.”