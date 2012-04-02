Kentucky Wins Title Over Kansas

CHEAT SHEET
The Final Four—and March Madness itself—all just seemed like a formality on Monday night. Overall No. 1 Kentucky overwhelmed Kansas for much of the final, holding off a late Jayhawk run for a 67–59 victory at the Superdome in New Orleans. The Jayhawks trailed by 14 at halftime, but were within six points with under three minutes to play. Kentucky finishes the year 38–2 with the win. Freshman Anthony Davis was too much for the Jayhawks to overcome, the 6-foot-10 center registering six blocks and 16 rebounds in the bout.