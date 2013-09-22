Kenya Death Toll Reaches 68

CHEAT SHEET
The death toll in Kenya’s deadly hostage situation reached 68 on Sunday while more than 175 were wounded. By the afternoon, rescuers had freed 1,000 hostages, but roughly 30 remained inside Nairobi’s luxury Westgate shopping mall. Gunmen from the al Qaeda Somali terror group Al-Shabab burst into the shopping mall Saturday and allegedly told Muslims to leave and then began shooting, with the bodies of the dead remaining in place for hours afterward. The assault is the biggest terrorist attack by Al-Shabab since the bombing of the U.S. embassy in Nairobi in 1998, when more than 200 people were killed.