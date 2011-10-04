Kercher Family: We Can’t Forgive

CHEAT SHEET
In their first sit-down interview after Amanda Knox and Rafaelle Sollecito were set free, the mother and siblings of murder victim Meredith Kercher tell The Daily Beast’s Barbie Latza Nadeau how the verdict left them in shock. “Until the truth comes out, we cannot forgive because no one has admitted to the crime,” says Meredith’s sister Stephanie. They expressed dismay that the original trial’s evidence was dismissed, and say they were hurt by the media’s pro-Knox coverage. “We respect the court, but we had hoped for a different outcome,” Stephanie says.