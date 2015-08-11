Kerry: Dollar Hurt If Iran Deal Nixed

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at Reuters
Secretary of State John Kerry said Monday that if the U.S. walks away from the Iran nuclear deal but demands that allies comply with American sanctions, the U.S. dollar could suffer. “If we turn around and nix the deal and then tell them, ‘You’re going to have to obey our rule and sanctions anyway,’ that is a recipe, very quickly… for the American dollar to cease to be the reserve currency of the world,” Kerry told Reuters. He also said that under the terms of the deal, it would be impossible for Iran to create a secret program for making atomic fuel without the U.S. detecting it.