Kerry Raises U.S. Flag in Havana

Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Havana on Friday to raise the U.S. flag on Cuban soil for the first time in more than 50 years. The United States and Cuba announced a framework for restoring diplomatic relations in December 2014. Cuban state television cut away from cartoons to broadcast the flag-raising ceremony, in the leadup to which they informed viewers that Kerry “is a Roman Catholic, likes bicycling, surfing, and windsurfing” and the Beatles and Rolling Stones.