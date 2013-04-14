Kerry Seeks China’s Help With N. Korea

CHEAT SHEET
Secretary of State John Kerry traveled to China on Saturday—his first trip to the country since taking office—to ask for its help in easing tensions with North Korea, amid continuing nuclear threats as North Korea tests its missile system. Kerry will be in China for three days, meeting with top leaders to discuss ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons. For his part, Kerry said that the U.S. would remove its own missile defenses from the region in exchange for China’s help. China agreed to the idea of removing nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula, though leaders did not publicly state what steps exactly it would take.