Kerry to Congress: Don’t ‘Screw’ Ayatollah

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Atlantic
In an interview with The Atlantic published Wednesday, Secretary of State John Kerry warned Congress in personal terms not to reject the U.S. nuclear deal with Iran. “The ayatollah constantly believed that we are untrustworthy, that you can’t negotiate with us, that we will screw them,” Kerry said of the country’s supreme leader, adding that rejection would be “the ultimate screwing.” Congress has several weeks left to review and potentially reject the deal. Kerry said if that happens, Ayatollah Khamenei will never come back to the negotiating table with the U.S.