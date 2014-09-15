Kerry: U.S. Open to Iran Talks on ISIS

The United States has ruled out any military coordination with Iran on tackling ISIS, but does not oppose communicating with Tehran to find out if the the country is willing to join the coalition being assembled to fight the extremists, Secretary of State John Kerry says. Kerry was speaking Monday in Paris, where more than two dozen nations pledged to help in the campaign against the extremists who call themselves Islamic State and are pushing to establish a caliphate in Iraq and Syria. Kerry said such communications with Iraq could also address "under what circumstances" Iran would come on board or "whether there is the possibility of a change." His comments came even though the U.S. had opposed allowing Iran to attend the meeting of foreign ministers from the West, Asia and the Middle East. Tehran ended up not being invited.
