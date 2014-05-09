Kerry: U.S. Team Is in Nigeria

CHEAT SHEET
The specialist team sent by the U.S. to aid in the search for over 200 missing Nigerian schoolgirls is ready to work, Secretary of State John Kerry says. “Our inter-agency team is hitting the ground in Nigeria now and they are going to be working in concert with President Goodluck Jonathan’s government to do everything that we possibly can to return these girls to their families and their communities," Kerry said. “We are also going to do everything possible to counter the menace of Boko Haram.” The girls are believed to be held in the large forests ranging from Chibok to neighbor country Cameroon.