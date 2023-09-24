Kerry Washington Never Knew Her Parents Used a Sperm Donor

CHEAT SHEET
Kerry Washington’s plan to appear on Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s Finding Your Roots ancestry show led her to a long-held family secret: Her dad is not her biological father and she was conceived using donor sperm. The Scandal star told People magazine that her parents came clean about when they found out she was about to undergo DNA testing for the PBS show. “It really turned my world upside down,” Washington, whose memoir comes out this week, said of the 2018 revelation. “When I got this information, I was like, ‘Oh. I now know my story... I didn’t know what my story was, but I was playing the supporting character in their story.”