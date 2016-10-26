Kesha ‘Attempted Suicide’ Over Dr. Luke’s Body Shaming

Beleaguered pop star Kesha said in a new interview with The New York Times Sunday magazine that she “tried to and almost killed” herself after music producer Dr. Luke allegedly became verbally abusive and body-shamed the now-29-year-old musician. Luke reportedly called her a “fat [expletive] refrigerator,” among a slew of other insults, in front of other people. “I was under immense pressure to starve myself,” she said. Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke in October 2014 over alleged sexual, physical, verbal, and emotional assaults against her; but a court eventually ruled against her attempts to get out of a contract with him. Luke has repeatedly denied all of her claims and is currently countersuing her for defamation and breach of contract.
