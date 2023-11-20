Kesha Dumps ‘Diddy’ Mention in Song After Cassie Accusations
‘WAKE UP IN THE MORNING...’
Kesha clearly dropped mention of Diddy in her hit song “Tik Tok” over the weekend after the rapper was accused of rape and ongoing physical and emotional abuse by the singer Cassie last week. Kesha was performing in Los Angeles on Saturday when she was filmed singing, “Wake up in the morning’ feelin’ just like me,” instead of, “Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P. Diddy.” According to TMZ the singer also changed the lyric during a performance in Oakland on Friday night; a noticeable difference from a Nov. 14 performance in Denver by the pop star who used the correct lyric. Kesha has not commented on the lyric change, but in June 2023 Dr. Luke dropped his defamation lawsuit against Kesha after the “Blow” singer sued Dr. Luke and Sony Music to get out of her multi-album recording deal, alleging that he had raped her in 2005, which he denied. A lawsuit by Cassie, which was subsequently settled one day later, was launched Nov. 16.