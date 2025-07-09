Another Celebrity Just Thanked Salmon Sperm for Her ‘Gorgeous’ Skin

Another day, another celebrity attributing their radiant skin to the supposed power of salmon sperm facials. Singer Kesha joined the ranks of Miley Cyrus, Khloé Kardashian, and Jennifer Aniston as a fan of the peculiar procedure. Speaking to Monica Lewinsky on her “Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky” podcast, the Grammy-nominated singer dished on the trendy ingredient in her, ahem, secret sauce. Prompted by Lewinsky’s remark that her skin looked “gorgeous,” Kesha replied, “I put the salmon DNA on my face...I can thank the salmon sperm [for my skin].” She added, “It’s like a Korean trick.” What could be so special about the sperm of a salmon? In an interview with Variety, Dr. Gabriel Chiu, founder of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, salmon sperm facials involve injecting DNA from salmon milt (semen) and can provide benefits to the skin’s elasticity and hydration while reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. (PETA has dubbed the trending treatment “cruel” and “bogus.”) Listen, I know the coastal aesthetic is everywhere right now, but can’t we stick to cute sardine-printed dresses and sand dollar home decor?