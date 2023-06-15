Kesha: Jerry Seinfeld’s Hug Snub Was ‘The Saddest Moment of My Life’
You’re always bound to learn something fascinating when you sit down with a celebrity for a candid chat. Sometimes, that celebrity is Kesha, and the topic is which other famous people are the cuddliest. Bob Dylan? Sure: “He gave me a really big hug.” Jerry Seinfeld? Hard no. But in speaking to Tom Scharpling on Wednesday’s episode of The Best Show, Kesha finally revealed that the moment that Seinfeld declined to hug her—on a red carpet in 2017, in full view of a camera—was “the saddest moment of my life.” The embarrassing interaction saw the pop star bounce up to Seinfeld as he was speaking to a reporter, hurriedly introduce herself and ask for a hug. “No, thanks,” Seinfeld replied, holding up a hand. Kesha asked again, but she was then denied twice more. (Seinfeld later explained the why and wherefore of his apparently heartless response, telling Extra that he won’t hug a “total stranger.”) “I got really excited because he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe,” Kesha told Scharpling. “And then he didn’t hug me in front of cameras. It was the most depressing—and hilarious, but also so sad.”