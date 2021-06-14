Key Biden Judicial Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed by Senate
MAKING MOVES
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed via a Senate vote Monday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, potentially offering her a pathway to the Supreme Court. While on the campaign trail, President Joe Biden vowed to name the first Black woman to the Supreme Court should the opportunity arise while in office. Jackson has been viewed by many as a potential pick on the high court. The 53-44 vote had three Republican senators—Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski—voting alongside Democrats. Graham said that despite Jackson having a “different philosophy than I do,” he feels that Jackson is qualified for the job.
Jackson said in a Senate hearing in April that her race isn’t a factor in her work as a judge but that her experiences could offer insight in future cases. “I’ve experienced life in perhaps a different way than some of my colleagues because of who I am, and that might be valuable,” she said.
Jackson will fill the seat of Attorney General Merrick Garland on the court.