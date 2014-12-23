Keurig Coffee Machines Spewing Hot Water

CHEAT SHEET
Keurig has recalled more than 6.6 million coffee makers in the U.S. and 564,000 in Canada following concerns that one of its models may cause injuries. Keurig said it has received more than 200 reports about its model 10 coffee makers spewing hot water out of the brewers. The Vermont-based company has also received 90 reports of burn-related injuries from the single-cup models. The burn-causing machines cost $100 and were sold from December 2009 through the recall.