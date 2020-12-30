At Home Coffee Has Never Been Easier Than With My Keurig K Duo

I’ve been a Coffee Guy for a while now, but I have a confession to make: I sometimes choose a Keurig. I love pour-over coffee or a fine Starbucks brew, but when I’m pressed for time, I prefer the quick convenience.

I bought a Keurig shortly after getting married. We chose the Keurig K Duo after a lot of debate and decided on this one because we love using the carafe, a single cup, or both—all in one handy machine. If I am headed out the door to a meeting, I can quickly make a single cup and choose any flavor. If I am throwing on a dress shirt over my joggers for a Zoom meeting, I can brew a pot knowing I’m going to return several times for another fix.

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Buy at Amazon $ 182

The Keurig K Duo also fits anywhere—under our cabinets or in a cubby-hole. It stands about 18 inches tall, which is just about perfect for my kitchen. We keep our K-Cups close at hand. I like my Dunkin’ Original, my wife likes her Breakfast Blend, but sometimes any flavor will do. She likes light roast, I’m more of a medium roast guy (she also says potat-oh). I can make a pot of French Vanilla and my wife can brew some tea. There’s never a fight over which flavor to brew.

I also love the programmable 12-cup carafe. I can set the K Duo to brew up to 24 hours in advance with the coffee grounds of my choosing, which helps me support local coffee-makers in my area. I had to use those cheap reusable K-Cup dispensers with previous machines, which is just sad.

The carafe supports 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-cup brewing and the single-cup dispenser lets you pick from 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce sizes. That flexibility is what sold me the most. Did I mention the 60-ounce water reservoir? It works with either the carafe or single cups.

I kind of wish it had a few more features. How about an app that lets me connect from the office and brew a carafe automatically? Or Google Home, Apple HomeKit, or Alexa capabilities? A timer or front-facing clock would be nice. Then again, it has solved every debate over coffee in my household. That’s pure gold.

