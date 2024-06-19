Kevin Costner Addresses Jewel Dating Rumors: ‘She’s Special’
Kevin Costner has finally weighed in the rumors that he is dating ’90s folk singer Jewel that have persisted since his divorce last fall from wife of 18 years Christine Baumgartner. “Jewel and I are friends. We’ve never gone out. Ever,” Costner insisted to Howard Stern in a new interview this week. “She’s special, and I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have. She’s special. I mean, she’s beautiful enough to go out with.” The rumors began after the pair were spotted at a charity event on Richard Branson’s private island, but Costner stressed that their initial meeting was not the seed of any secret “romance.” Jewel herself notably did not deny the relationship when asked about it in April, telling Elle, “He’s a great person,” and reportedly blushing as she added that “the public fascination is intense for sure.”