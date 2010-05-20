Kevin Costner Fights Oil Spill

CHEAT SHEET
    If BP’s plan to suck up oil-contaminated water, filter it, and send it back into the ocean works, the Gulf of Mexico may have an unexpected hero to thank: Kevin Costner. The actor purchased the technology behind the Ocean Therapy Solutions device that BP will use after the Exxon Valdez spill in the Prince William Sound in 1989. The Field of Dreams and No Way Out star has a long-standing passion for the outdoors and the environment, working as a deep sea fisherman before taking up acting and now raising horses on his California ranch. Costner invested $24 million in developing the technology after buying the rights to it from the government.

