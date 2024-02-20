Kevin Costner Finalizes Divorce With Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner
CONTENTIOUS SPLIT
Kevin Costner and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner officially terminated their marriage as of last Friday, People reported Tuesday, citing court documents. The pair settled their divorce proceedings last September. Both Costner and Baumgartner agreed to joint custody of their three children, and filed paperwork last week to excuse each other from having to complete a co-parenting class, according to People. Baumgartner originally filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star last May after 18 years of marriage, with Costner’s representative saying at the time: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.” They added: “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.” The pair’s marriage was Costner’s second. He was previously wed to Cindy Silva for 16 years, a union which ended in 1994.