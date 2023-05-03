Kevin Costner Is Reportedly Done With ‘Yellowstone’ (For Real This Time)
GIDDY UP
Kevin Costner is reportedly hanging up his cowboy hat and leaving Yellowstone. According to Entertainment Tonight, Costner—who plays patriarch John Dutton on the record-breaking Paramount series—will exit the show following its fifth season. The news comes after reports of a fallout between Costner and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan over the actor’s filming schedule. Per Deadline, Costner allotted himself 65 days to shoot the first part of Season 5, but then only wanted to shoot for 50 days; when it came time to shoot the second part, he reportedly only wanted to spend a single week filming. ET also reports that due to the actor’s departure, production on Season 5 has stopped and a return date hasn’t yet been set, causing “a lot of confusion and frustration” among the cast and crew. The drama doesn’t stop there: Reports of Costner’s exit from the show come just a day after it was announced that his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, has filed for divorce.