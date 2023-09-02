Kevin Costner Prevails in Child-Support Battle

CHEAT SHEET
A California judge has sided with Kevin Costner in the actor’s child-support battle with estranged wife Christine, ordering him to pay $63,000 a month instead of the $162,000 a month she wanted, People reports. The decision came after the pair took the witness stand on successive days. She testified their three children are accustomed to a lifestyle that only the larger sum could bankroll. He argued that the kids needed far less and denied her claim that he was hiding income. “My biggest concern is that the court orders me to pay child support that is above the needs of my children and for the needs of Christine,” he told the court.