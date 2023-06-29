Kevin Costner has labeled his wife’s requested monthly child support payment as “highly inflated and unsubstantiated” in court documents that claim his ex, Christine, is using the money for plastic surgery instead. Costner’s reply came after Christine filed a declaration of order Wednesday in the Superior Court of California, requesting a monthly fee of “$248,000 total for all three children.” Obtained by People, Costner’s reply states that “providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent.” It adds: “Christine allocates 60% of expenses such as private trainer, unallocated credit-card expenses, and her plastic surgery to the minor children without any explanation or basis. The children do not use the services of private trainers, only Christine does.” The couple have three children; Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. “The plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month belong to Christine – not the children,” the actor alleges. “Christine should know which credit-card expenses were for her and which were for the children, but not even a minimal effort is made to allocate them accurately.”
