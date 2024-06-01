Kevin Costner’s Former ‘Field of Dreams’ Co-Star Throws Shade at Him
NOT A FAN
Gaby Hoffman made her film debut in 1989 as a six-year-old playing Kevin Costner’s daughter in Field of Dreams. The actress, who is now 42, suggested to Business Insider that Costner was not warm to her on set. “I didn’t feel paternal energy from Kevin Costner,” she said. “We’ll leave it at that.” The movie follows a farmer named Ray Kinsella (Costner), who builds a professional baseball diamond on his property and experiences the ghosts of legendary baseball players, including ‘Shoeless Joe’ Jackson (Ray Liotta), start to appear. Hoffman did however have good memories of working with Liotta, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 67. “I just absolutely loved Ray,” she said. “I was convinced he was in love with me, too, which, of course, he wasn’t, but he was just such a sweetheart.” “I sort of jokingly said I had a big crush on him, but I think I was really drawn to a kind of fatherly, protective energy that he had in spades. What a beautiful actor he was, too.”