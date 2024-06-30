Kevin Costner’s Western ‘Horizon’ Is a Box Office Disaster
NON-EVENT HORIZON
For years, Kevin Costner’s Waterworld was synonymous in Hollywood with mega-bucks flop. This weekend, some are wondering whether his new western opus, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 will bring new meaning to biting the dust. It bombed out of the gate, earning just $11 million despite a hefty budget of $100 million and $30 million in marketing. Aimed at fans of of the hit cable show Yellowstone, Costner hoped the film would resonate with middle America, but instead it failed to attract a significant audience, landing third in box office rankings behind Inside Out 2 and A Quiet Place: Day One. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 40 and a B-minus CinemaScore, box office experts believe Horizon is dead on arrival. Warner Bros., which is distributing the film but not financially backing it, plans to release the second chapter on August 16, while Costner, undaunted, has started on parts three and four. To help finance the film, Costner reportedly took out a loan on his Santa Barbara home. A legend on the screen and at the box office, Costner starred in Field of Dreams (1989) and directed Dances with Wolves (1990), which won seven Academy Awards. More recently, Costner won a Golden Globe for his role as John Dutton on Yellowstone. Costner has also had his share of flops including Waterworld (1995) and The Postman (1997).