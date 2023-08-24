Kevin Hart in a Wheelchair After Race With Former NFL Star
‘AGE 40 IS REAL’
Kevin Hart was left wheelchair bound—at least temporarily—after suffering several muscle tears in his hip and thigh during a friendly race against former NFL running back Stevan Ridley. He shared the news on Instagram Wednesday, while joking that he should not have attempted such an athletic endeavor at his age. “Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real,” he said. “To all my men, women out there who are 40 years old and above, it’s not a game. Respect that age. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it.” He added: “I know people may see me out and I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair… “Why? Because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff, tried to go out there and do some young man stuff and I was told to sit my a-- down.”