CHEAT SHEET
CLOSE CALL
Kevin Hart Involved in Serious Car Accident, Sustains ‘Major Back Injuries’
Comedian Kevin Hart was involved in a serious car accident in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday morning. The accident reportedly took place after the driver, Jared Black, lost control of Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, according to the California Highway Patrol. The muscle car went off the road on Mulholland Highway and rolled into an embankment. CHP said alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Black and Hart both suffered “major back injuries” as a result and were taken to nearby hospitals. A third passenger, identified as Rachel Broxterman, did not need serious medical attention. The car was a 40th birthday present from Hart to himself. In July, he shared a picture of it on Instagram, writing: “I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th… Welcome home ‘Menace’ #MuscleCarLover.”