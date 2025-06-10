Kevin Hart appeared to use his opening monologue at Monday’s BET Awards to take aim at Sean “Diddy” Combs as the disgraced rapper’s trial continues.

Without directly naming Combs, Hart joked the BET Awards were held on a Monday night to avoid problematic afterparties in the wake of Diddy’s baby oil-fueled “freak-off” events.

“I’m shutting down the idea of afterparties,” Hart told the audience at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. ADVERTISEMENT

“No afterparties tonight. None. Take your asses home after this. That’s why I did it on a Monday. People gotta go to work tomorrow. No afterparties.”

"No after parties...That's where s--t gets slippery" - Kevin Hart shuts down the idea of hitting any afterparties at the #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/3gIc2RuwX6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 10, 2025

Hart’s jokes referenced Diddy’s alleged drug and lotion-heavy “freak off” sex parties held at hotels around the world.

Claims from the parties, gleaned from participants and Diddy’s employees, have been widely documented in the rapper’s court case for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

“That’s where s--t gets slippery at them goddamn afterparties,” Hart said in his monologue. “We’re learning a lot about people ain’t we? We’re learning a lot...”

Doechii and Snoop Dogg attend the 25th annual BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 9, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Hart also showed footage of driverless Weymo cars parked outside the event, waiting to get audience members home.

“Can’t bribe them, nobody in the car, take your asses home,” Hart joked.

The host also took aim at rapper Cardi B and NFL star boyfriend Stefon Diggs and their yacht party held in Miami on Memorial Day weekend. Footage from the yacht online appeared to show a bag of mysterious pink powder.

“No yachts, no boats,” Hart said. “Cardi B, no pink stuff, what the f---? None of that stuff.”

The Hollywood star also threw in Kanye West jokes at the event, where Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Future and Drake headed the nomination list.

Hart pretended he was looking at his phone and had received a text from problematic rapper Kanye West, before referencing hit vampire movie, Sinners.

“Ah sh-- it’s Kanye,” Hart joked. “He says he’s out front, he’s waiting for somebody to invite him. Don’t do it! OK we all saw the movie Sinners don’t let his a-- in here so he can bite somebody. Nobody let Kanye in! Not tonight.”

For the 25th anniversary of the Black Entertainment Television awards, Hart said he wanted to “elevate the culture” and was quick to shout out female rappers.

Kevin Hart speaks ontsage at the 25th annual BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 9, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“The women in hip hop are doing such amazing—I told you guys it’s a matter of giving flowers, so I wanna make sure I celebrate this correctly. Shouts out to Cardi B, shouts out to Megan Thee Stallion, shout out to Latto, Doechii, just to name a few. You guys are all doing amazing things.

“We all love you, we all see you, we all support you. It’s dope as hell to see how you guys are pushing the goddamn business in music forward. Keep going ladies, keep going.”