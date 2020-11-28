Kevin Hart Says, ‘I’m Not Calling My Daughter a Hoe’ After Doing Exactly That
SAY WHAT NOW?
Kevin Hart addressed accusations of sexism and degrading Black women Friday in a late-night Instagram post: “We gotta stop. Stop with the false narrative, it's a false narrative that’s being created...I’m not calling my daughter a hoe, I’m saying what she did is hoe-like activity.” The remarks followed a conversation with Hart in the social media app Clubhouse in which several participants asked him why he had made what they saw as a sexist joke about his teen daughter’s dating life in his recent stand-up special, Zero Fucks Given. In the show, Hart said, “My daughter a hoe. This is hoe shit. This is hoe shit. Hoe activity right in front of my face.” In his Friday response to the controversy, he made what appeared to be a joke about his research process for the gag, “I called three former hoes I know and asked them, ‘Is this hoe-like activity?’”