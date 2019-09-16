CHEAT SHEET
Kevin Hart’s Sex Tape Partner Sues for $60 Million, Claims He Recorded Their Encounter for Publicity
Monica Sabbag, who appeared in a 2017 sex tape with Kevin Hart, is suing the comedian for $60 million, claiming that he and a friend conspired to film the consensual sexual encounter to generate publicity. According to the New York Daily News, the negligence lawsuit states that Sabbag believes Hart gave Jonathan “JT” Jackson permission to record them in Hart’s suite at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas. The three-minute long video, which shows the 28-year-old model naked from the waist down, was posted online in September 2017.
The complaint reads, “Hart conspired with Jackson to intentionally record Ms. Sabbag naked and engaged in private sexual relations with Hart in a private bedroom at the Cosmopolitan without her knowledge or consent for the purpose of obtaining tremendous financial benefit for himself.” TMZ reports that Sabbag believes Hart, who recently suffered serious injuries in a car accident, was trying to drum up publicity ahead of an upcoming comedy tour. She is suing for negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy.