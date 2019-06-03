Kevin Hassett, Top Trump Economic Adviser, Is Leaving Administration

Kevin Hassett, the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, is leaving the administration, President Trump announced on Twitter on Sunday night. No reason was given for Hassett’s departure, and Trump said his replacement will be named as soon as Trump returns from his overseas trip. The conservative economist was involved in crafting Trump’s merit-based immigration plan. Last month, Hassett predicted the expansion of the economy would continue—possibly at an even greater pace—through 2019. Last year, he oversaw a council report that said tariffs would hit U.S. consumers in their wallets.