CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Kevin McCarthy Backs Trump for President—but Not His Retribution Plans

    ‘RENEWING AMERICA’

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) arrives at the U.S. Capitol ahead of an expected vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on a bill raising the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, in Washington, U.S., May 31, 2023.

    Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

    In his first TV interview since retiring from Congress, former speaker Kevin McCarthy told CBS News Sunday Morning that he “will support President Trump” in 2024. Asked if he thinks Trump will be the Republican presidential nominee, McCarthy responded with a resounding yes, adding, “If Biden stays as the nominee for the Democrats, I believe Donald Trump will win,” and that he thinks Republicans will also win in the House and Senate. He also said he would be willing to serve in a Trump cabinet in the right role after working with Trump extensively “to win the majority.” Talking about Trump’s campaign tactic for retribution, McCarthy said that “America doesn't want to see the idea of retribution,” and “what President Trump needs to do in this campaign, it needs to be about rebuilding, restoring, renewing America. It can't be about revenge.”

    Read it at CBS News