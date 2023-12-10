Kevin McCarthy Backs Trump for President—but Not His Retribution Plans
‘RENEWING AMERICA’
In his first TV interview since retiring from Congress, former speaker Kevin McCarthy told CBS News Sunday Morning that he “will support President Trump” in 2024. Asked if he thinks Trump will be the Republican presidential nominee, McCarthy responded with a resounding yes, adding, “If Biden stays as the nominee for the Democrats, I believe Donald Trump will win,” and that he thinks Republicans will also win in the House and Senate. He also said he would be willing to serve in a Trump cabinet in the right role after working with Trump extensively “to win the majority.” Talking about Trump’s campaign tactic for retribution, McCarthy said that “America doesn't want to see the idea of retribution,” and “what President Trump needs to do in this campaign, it needs to be about rebuilding, restoring, renewing America. It can't be about revenge.”